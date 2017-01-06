Swiss court rejects labour unions’ claim against FIFA concerning Qatar 2022

FIFA welcomes the decision of the Commercial Court of Zurich to reject a claim lodged by the Dutch trade union FNV, the Bangladeshi Free Trade Union Congress, the Bangladesh Building and Wood Workers Federation and the Bangladeshi citizen Nadim Shariful Alam concerning FIFA’s alleged wrongful conduct and liability for human rights violations in connection with the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

FIFA takes the issue of working conditions and human rights in connection with the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar very seriously. FIFA monitors the situation very closely and, as recently stated by President Infantino, will continue to urge the Qatari authorities to ensure safe and decent working conditions for construction workers.

In recent years, a series of processes has been developed to identify and address human rights risks linked to the 2022 event. These include the Workers’ Welfare Standards (in place since 2014 and contractually binding for all contractors and sub-contractors working on World Cup construction sites), a compliance check for all tenderers, regular reporting that is publicly available, and a four-tier system of auditing for working conditions, including by an independent specialised agency. In addition, the Building and Wood Workers’ International (BWI) – the global trade union for construction workers – recently signed an agreement with Qatar’s Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy that will see them conduct joint labour and accommodation inspections on World Cup stadiums.