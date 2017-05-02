Suspension of the Malian FA lifted

The Bureau of the FIFA Council decided on 28 April 2017 to lift the suspension that had been imposed on the Malian Football Association (FEMAFOOT) on 17 March 2017 for its failure to comply with its obligations stipulated in articles 14 and 19 of the FIFA Statutes after the sports minister of Mali had dissolved the FEMAFOOT executive committee.
The decision to lift the suspension was taken after FEMAFOOT provided a copy of the decision of the Malian sports minister annulling the initial decision to dissolve the executive committee.