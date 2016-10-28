Suspension of the Guatemala Football Association

As per the decision of the FIFA Emergency Committee (now the Bureau of the FIFA Council) taken on 18 December 2015, a normalisation committee was set up for the Guatemalan Football Association (FEDEFUT), whose tasks were to run the daily business of FEDEFUT, to revise the FEDEFUT statutes in order to bring them in line with the requirements of the FIFA Statutes and the FIFA Standard Statutes, and to organise elections accordingly by 30 September 2016.

In September 2016, the Bureau of the FIFA Council decided to extend the mandate of the normalisation committee until 31 July 2017 in order to allow enough time for FEDEFUT to bring its statutes in line with FIFA and CONCACAF requirements and organise elections accordingly. On 25 October 2016, the FEDEFUT general assembly decided to reject the extension of the normalisation committee’s mandate and, consequently, the normalisation committee is no longer able to operate.