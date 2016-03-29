Several clubs sanctioned for breach of third-party influence, third-party ownership rules

Santos Futebol Clube of Brazil was sanctioned with a fine of CHF 75,000, a warning and a reprimand for breaching art. 18bis (2008 edition), as well as annexe 3 of the Regulations. The club was found to be liable for entering into contracts that enabled third parties to influence the club’s independence in employment and transfer-related matters, failing to declare mandatory information in the International Transfer Matching System (ITMS) and failing to cooperate with an investigation conducted by FIFA TMS.