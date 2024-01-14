Reshmin Chowdhury and Thierry Henry to lead The Best FIFA Football Awards™ presenting team

High-profile British broadcaster to present ceremony alongside France and Arsenal legend

Prominent British sports broadcaster and presenter Reshmin Chowdhury and FIFA World Cup™ winner Thierry Henry will present The Best FIFA Football Awards™ in London on Monday, 15 January 2024. The players, coaches, and other football figures who have made their mark on the beautiful game since the last edition of The Best FIFA Football Awards™ will be recognised in London, where the awards ceremony is returning for the third time.

It is also a hat-trick for Chowdhury, who is presenting the event for the third time following the 2020 and 2021 online shows. A multilingual British sports broadcaster and experienced event host, Chowdhury has anchored multiple football broadcasts, including the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ with BBC Sport and the FIFA World Cup 2022™ in Qatar with BeIn Sports.

Henry needs little introduction following a trophy-filled playing career during which he won the FIFA World Cup™ with France in 1998, the FIFA Confederations Cup™ in 2003, and the FIFA Club World Cup™ 2009 while at FC Barcelona.

It is, however, with London-based club Arsenal FC that he forged his reputation as one of the very best forwards ever to play the game, and was named in the FIFA FIFPRO World XI in its second year of existence in 2006. Since retiring as a player, Henry has become a respected pundit - working in both English and French - and is a sought-after coach. He is currently boss of the France U21 team. The lead presenters will be assisted in the audience by Duda Pavão, a multilingual media specialist who has worked at the FIFA World Cup 2022, the FIFA Club World Cup 2022™, and the most recent FIFA Women's World Cup 2023.