Outcome of meeting between Government of Ghana and FIFA to discuss next steps for football administration in Ghana

On Thursday August 16, 2018, a delegation of the Government of Ghana (GoG) led by the Minister for Youth and Sports, Isaac Asiamah (MP), and comprising the Deputy Chief of Staff, Mr. Samuel A. Jinapor, the Minister for Information designate, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah (MP), the Deputy-Attorney General, Mr. Godfred Yeboah Dame, and the head of the FIFA/CAF liaison team, Dr. Kofi Amoah, met with a delegation of FIFA officials led by its President, Mr Gianni Infantino, and comprising the Secretary General, Madam Fatma Samoura, and other representatives of the FIFA administration.