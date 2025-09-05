One week to go before first phase of FIFA World Cup™ ticket sales open

The Visa Presale Draw entry period will open at 11:00 ET (17:00 CET) on Wednesday, 10 September, and close at 11:00 ET (17:00 CET) on Friday, 19 September. Thanks to FIFA’s Official Payment Technology Partner, qualifying Visa cardholders can log in during this window using their FIFA ID to enter the draw (subject to terms and conditions). As FIFA’s exclusive payment provider during the first ticket sales phase, Visa ensures a fast, secure and seamless checkout experience for sports fans around the world. “With just ten months to go until the FIFA World Cup 26 kicks off, we are excited to launch the first phase of ticket sales for the tournament,” said FIFA World Cup 2026 Chief Operating Officer, Heimo Schirgi. “This marks a momentous milestone as we build up to this historic event, and we look forward to millions of fans joining us in North America next June.” “The countdown to FIFA World Cup 26 starts now, and lucky Visa cardholders get the first shot,” said Frank Cooper III, Chief Marketing Officer at Visa. “Through our partnership with FIFA, we’re proud to help fans take the first step toward the stadiums — offering a chance at early access to tickets and the peace of mind that comes with secure, seamless payment. This is where the road to the FIFA World Cup begins — and it starts with Visa.” The Visa Presale Draw is subject to the Official Rules of the Visa Presale Draw found on FIFA.com/tickets. Fans must be 18 or older to enter, and no purchase is necessary to enter or win. Timing of a fan’s entry into the Visa Presale Draw during the entry period will not impact the fan’s chances of success. After a randomised selection process, successful applicants will be notified via email starting from 29 September, and will be given a date and time slot to purchase tickets (subject to availability), with time slots starting from 1 October. A successful draw application does not guarantee that tickets will be available for purchase during the time slot. When ticket sales start, single match tickets to all 104 matches will be made available. Additionally, venue-specific tickets and team-specific tickets will also be made available. At the start of sale, fans will be able to secure group-stage tickets from just USD 60, offering an accessible entry point to the tournament, while the most exclusive seats will reach up to USD 6,730 for the final – the ultimate global showdown, where the two best national teams will compete for the iconic FIFA World Cup trophy. Due to the anticipated high demand, FIFA World Cup tickets are released in phases, with the Visa Presale Draw marking the first phase. Further ticket sales will be launched in the coming months, giving all fans the opportunity to apply to experience this unprecedented tournament. Fans who are not eligible to be part of the Visa Presale Draw, were unsuccessful in the draw or would like to make additional purchases will be able to do so in subsequent sales phases. The additional ticket sales phases will begin in October 2025, through to the final match on Sunday, 19 July 2026: