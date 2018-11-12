Normalisation committees appointed in Dominican Republic and Madagascar

The Bureau of the Council decided today to appoint normalisation committees for the Dominican Republic Football Association (FEDOFUTBOL) and the Madagascan Football Association (FMF) in accordance with art. 14 par. 1 (a) and art. 8 par. 2 of the FIFA Statutes.

Dominican Republic The decision concerning the Dominican Republic comes after a joint FIFA/CONCACAF mission, which was dispatched to Santo Domingo following the recent decision of the FIFA Ethics Committee to ban Mr Osiris Guzman, President of FEDOFUTBOL since 1998, for ten years from all football-related activities.

The normalisation committee’s mandate will include the following tasks:

to run the daily affairs of FEDOFUTBOL;

to review and approve the FEDOFUTBOL statutes (and other regulations where necessary) and ensure their compliance with the FIFA Statutes and requirements;

to review the statutes of the FEDOFUTBOL members and ensure their alignment with the FEDOFUTBOL statutes as well as the FIFA Statutes and requirements and that said statutes are adopted by the relevant members;

to organise and conduct elections for all members of FEDOFUTBOL;

to organise and conduct elections of a new FEDOFUTBOL executive committee.

The normalisation committee will be composed of the following members:

Mr Manuel José Luna Sued (Chairman)

Mr Francisco Alberto Lapouble Segura (Member)

Mr Alfredo José Badui Cantisano (Member)

While they assume their functions with immediate effect, their final confirmation will be based on the outcome of the eligibility check carried out by the FIFA Review Committee.

The normalisation committee will also act as an electoral committee and none of its members will be eligible for any of the open positions in the elections. The normalisation committee shall conclude its mandate by 31 July 2019.

Madagascar In Madagascar, the decision to appoint a normalisation committee comes in relation to the electoral process of the FMF, which was not carried out in accordance with the regulatory requirements applicable to the members of FIFA.

The normalisation committee’s mandate will include the following tasks:

to run the daily affairs of the FMF;

to identify the legitimate delegates of the FMF general assembly;

to organise FMF elections ;