Normalisation committee appointed for the Montserrat Football Association

The Bureau of the FIFA Council has decided to appoint a normalisation committee for the Montserrat Football Association (MFA) on the basis of article 8 paragraph 2 of the FIFA Statutes.

The decision was taken in consultation with Concacaf to address the state of exceptional crisis and institutional paralysis at the MFA.In these circumstances, the appointment of a normalisation committee constitutes the most appropriate, proportionate and effective measure to restore compliance and safeguard the MFA’s rights and interests.

The normalisation committee will consist of a suitable number of members, who will be appointed jointly by FIFA and Concacaf as soon as possible. All members of the normalisation committee will be subject to an eligibility check to be carried out by the FIFA Review Committee in accordance with the FIFA Governance Regulations.