Normalisation committee appointed for the Malian FA

The Bureau of the FIFA Council has today, 20 December 2017, decided to appoint a normalisation committee for the Malian Football Association (FEMAFOOT) in accordance with article 8 paragraph 2 of the FIFA Statutes. The committee will be in charge of running the daily affairs of FEMAFOOT, reviewing the association’s statutes, identifying the legitimate delegates of the FEMAFOOT general assembly, and organising and conducting elections for a new FEMAFOOT executive committee, which should take place no later than 30 April 2018.

The decision to appoint a normalisation committee follows the current deadlock affecting FEMAFOOT and comes after two missions to Bamako dispatched by FIFA and CAF.