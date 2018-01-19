Normalisation committee appointed for the Kuwait FA

The Bureau of the FIFA Council has decided, on 18 January 2018, to appoint a normalisation committee for the Kuwait Football Association (KFA) in accordance with article 8 paragraph 2 of the FIFA Statutes.

Following the lifting of the suspension of the KFA on 5 December 2017 as a consequence of the adoption of a new Kuwaiti sports law, a FlFA/AFC mission went to Kuwait in order to assess the KFA’s situation. As a number of decisions in relation to the KFA statutes and leadership had been taken by the KFA general assembly at a time when the former Kuwaiti Sports Iaw was still in force, it was decided to appoint a normalisation committee for the KFA with the following mandate:

· To run the KFA's daily affairs;

· To review the KFA statutes and ensure their compliance and amendment fall in line with the requirements of FIFA’s and the AFC's statutes;

· To organise and conduct elections of a new KFA board of directors on the basis of the new, revised KFA statutes, which should take place no later than 20 May 2018.