Normalisation committee appointed for Namibian FA

The Bureau of the FIFA Council yesterday decided to appoint a normalisation committee for the Namibia Football Association (NFA) in accordance with art. 14 par. 1 a) and art. 8 par. 2 of the FIFA Statutes. This decision comes after the recent visit of a FIFA delegation to Namibia to assess the current situation of the NFA.

The mandate of the normalisation committee will end no later than 31 May 2019 and includes the following tasks:

To run the NFA’s daily affairs;

To ensure that the members of the NFA whose executive committees are out of mandate organise and conduct the relevant elections; and

Once elections have been held at member level, to organise and conduct elections of a new NFA Executive Committee.