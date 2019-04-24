Nine individuals sanctioned for match manipulation

The FIFA Disciplinary Committee has found nine individuals – eight players/former players as well as one players’ agent – guilty of having been involved in match manipulation in violation of art. 69 par. 1 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code (Unlawfully influencing match results).

The following individuals have been banned from taking part in any kind of football-related activity at both national and international level (administrative, sports or any other) for life:

Mr Karlon Murray, Trinidad and Tobago

Mr Keyeno Thomas, Trinidad and Tobago

Mr Hellings Mwakasungula, Malawi

Mr Ibrahim Kargbo, Sierra Leone

Mr Kudzanai Shaba, Zimbabwe

Mr Séïdath Tchomogo, Benin

Mr Leonel Duarte, Cuba

Mr Mohammad Salim Israfeel Kohistani, Afghanistan

Moreover, the Kenyan player Mr George Owino Audi has been banned from taking part in any kind of football-related activity at both national and international level (administrative, sports or any other) for a period of ten (10) years. In addition, a fine in the amount of CHF 15,000 has been imposed upon him.

The formal disciplinary proceedings into the aforementioned individuals stemmed from an extensive investigation into various international matches that Mr Wilson Raj Perumal attempted to manipulate for betting purposes. This large-scale investigation was conducted by FIFA over several years through its Integrity Department and in cooperation with the relevant stakeholders and authorities.