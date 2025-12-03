Legendary multi-sport line-up to assist Rio Ferdinand at the Final Draw for the FIFA World Cup 2026™

FIFA Legend and former England captain Rio Ferdinand will conduct the unprecedented 48-team draw alongside award-winning broadcaster Samantha Johnson on Friday, 5 December 2025

An extraordinary selection of draw assistants – Tom Brady, Wayne Gretzky, Aaron Judge and Shaquille O’Neal – will be on stage in a remarkable crossover of global sporting greats

Special guest Eli Manning will add star power as event’s red carpet host

The Final Draw for the FIFA World Cup 2026™ will transform Washington DC into the epicentre of global sport on Friday, 5 December 2025, when the eyes of the world turn to the iconic John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts. Blending sport, entertainment and spectacle like never before, the show will reveal the group-stage matchups for the first-ever 48-team FIFA World Cup™, marking the beginning of a new era for the world’s game.

FIFA has announced the exceptional assembly of sporting legends and world-class conductors who will lead fans through this exciting event. FIFA Legend and former England captain Rio Ferdinand, one of the most celebrated defenders of his generation, will conduct the draw, assisted by award-winning international broadcaster Samantha Johnson. Together, they will guide audiences through a truly unprecedented draw, as per the official procedures.

“To conduct this historic draw is an unbelievable honour,” said Ferdinand. “As a player, I lived for these global stages – now I’m humbled to play a different, special role together with an incredible line-up to reveal the 12 groups of four teams that the whole world is waiting for.”

Joining them on stage will be an extraordinary cast of cross-sport icons from American football, basketball, baseball and ice hockey, making this final draw – once again – unlike any before. Seven-time National Football League (NFL) Super Bowl champion Tom Brady, four-time National Basketball Association (NBA) championship winner and Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal, National Hockey League (NHL) Hall of Famer and four-time Stanley Cup champion Wayne Gretzky, and seven-time Major League Baseball (MLB) All-Star Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees will serve as draw assistants – bridging the worlds of global football and North America’s most celebrated sports.

“Being part of the Final Draw for the FIFA World Cup is an incredible honour – it’s the kind of global stage every athlete dreams of,“ said Brady. “I’m excited to help set the path for a tournament that brings the world together like nothing else.” “When you’ve worn your country’s colours, you understand how much moments like this mean,” added O’Neal. “The World Cup is one of the biggest stages in sports, and being part of the final draw is something in which I take a lot of pride. It’s such a special moment for the players and for the fans around the world, and I’m proud to be a part of it.”

“I follow soccer closely, so being part of the World Cup draw is incredibly special,” reflected Judge. “With the final set for New York New Jersey – right where I play – I can’t wait to see which teams will be battling for the title in our own backyard.”

“Soccer has a unique power to unite people from all over the world and create a positive impact, and I cannot wait to see this happening in North America next year and beyond, when we host the biggest-ever FIFA World Cup,” said Gretzky. “I’m thrilled to be part of the draw that will decide the fate of the participating teams – and stir emotions across the world. This will be an unforgettable moment for me personally.”

To round off the star-studded line-up of sporting icons at the final draw, two-time NFL Super Bowl champion Eli Manning is set to bring his trademark charisma to the event as its red carpet host.

The final draw will be broadcast live on FIFA.com and by FIFA’s media partners around the world from 12:00 ET (18:00 CET). In addition to the draw conductors and assistants, a star-studded entertainment line-up was announced yesterday for the final draw show. Biographies:

Brady, Tom Tom Brady is one of the most accomplished athletes of all time, celebrated for his unmatched focus, discipline and sustained excellence. A seven-time NFL Super Bowl champion with the New England Patriots and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he holds the record for the most titles by a quarterback and made ten Super Bowl appearances and lifted 18 division titles, earning him a place among the greatest competitors in sports history. He has built a legacy as an entrepreneur, broadcaster, author and philanthropist, currently serving as lead analyst for FOX Sports’ NFL broadcasts.

Ferdinand, Rio Rio Ferdinand OBE is a celebrated former footballer and one of the most influential voices in the global game. A decorated defender with 81 England caps, he captained clubs including Manchester United, winning nearly every major honour with the Red Devils and earning his place among football’s greatest centre-backs – a legacy recognised by his induction into the English Premier League Hall of Fame in 2023. Since retiring, he has become a leading media personality and presenter, while also devoting his platform to social-impact work, including his award-winning documentary Being Mum & Dad.

Gretzky, Wayne Wayne Gretzky is widely regarded as the greatest ice hockey player of all time, holding a series of NHL records – including most career assists and points. A four-time Stanley Cup champion with the Edmonton Oilers and a ten-time Art Ross Trophy (top points scorer) winner, his influence on the sport is unparalleled. Since retiring, he has continued to shape the game through coaching, executive leadership, broadcasting and global development initiatives.

Johnson, Samantha With over two decades of global media experience, Samantha Johnson is a British-Jamaican award-winning broadcaster, journalist and host specialising in international sport and global affairs. She has fronted major events including the Final Draw for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ and the Draw for the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™. She has also moderated United Nations discussions and hosted original programmes for Al Jazeera English, including Now You Know and Game Theory.

Judge, Aaron Aaron Judge is one of MLB’s most dominant and recognisable stars, known for his rare combination of power, athleticism and leadership. A seven-time MLB All-Star and three-time American League (AL) MVP, he set the AL single-season home run record with 62 home runs and captains the New York Yankees. He is admired for his work ethic, sportsmanship and philanthropic efforts, particularly through his ALL RISE Foundation supporting youth development.

Manning, Eli Throughout his 16-year career with the New York Giants, Eli Manning was widely regarded as one of the NFL’s most elite quarterbacks. Renowned for his incredible work ethic, “iron man” mentality and natural leadership skills, he led his team to Super Bowl victories in 2008 and 2012, earning the Super Bowl MVP title both times.