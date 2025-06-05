Latin beats, rap vibes, and club pride to set the stage at FIFA Club World Cup™ Opening Ceremony

Opening ceremony at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium to get under way at 19:15 local time on Saturday, 14 June, launching a bold new era for global club football

A welcome to Miami, brought to life by rising stars Vikina and Richaelio and curated by Grammy-winning producer Emilio Estefan Jr., will blend rhythm, movement and unmistakable Latin flair

Global stars French Montana and Swae Lee set to take the stage with a high-energy performance, followed by a display of all 32 club crests in a tribute to unity, dreams and football’s worldwide heartbeat

With just over a week to go, the countdown is officially on. Before the ball gets rolling in the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ curtain-raiser between Al Ahly FC and Inter Miami CF, Hard Rock Stadium in Miami will erupt with colour, rhythm and pure football passion. At 19:15 ET on Saturday, 14 June, whether you are in Miami or watching live on DAZN, make sure that you are in your seat early to catch every beat of the opening ceremony that will kick off the biggest club football tournament ever.

Produced in creative partnership with Balich Wonder Studio and set to the theme A New Era Begins, the opening ceremony will serve up an emotional journey through sound, movement and meaning, uniting 32 clubs and their millions of fans before the competition even begins. A dramatic countdown video will fire up the stadium, honouring club fans from every continent.

Then, rising stars Vikina and Richaelio will take centre stage to bring rhythm, movement and unmistakable Latin flair to a powerful performance produced by Emilio Estefan Jr, a pivotal figure in the crossover of Latin music into mainstream culture.

“This act will celebrate a multicultural sound from around the world, reflecting the rich tapestry of cultures and rhythms that soccer brings together,” said Estefan. “We’re welcoming the world to Miami with music, joy and unity.”

“To perform at the opening ceremony of the FIFA Club World Cup, right here in my home town, is a dream come true,” commented Vikina. “We’re turning up the volume and bringing that Miami rhythm to the world, just as this incredible mix of football cultures and passion is about to be felt across the country and around the globe.”

Adding some global firepower to the line-up, hitmakers French Montana and Swae Lee will keep raising the energy levels just before the ball starts rolling with a genre-blending, high-octane performance – bringing a rap style that moves seamlessly between melody and momentum.

“Man, this is big – the FIFA Club World Cup opening ceremony! I can’t wait to bring that real energy, connect with all the fans and celebrate what soccer and music can do when they come together,” said Montana.

“This isn’t just a show, it’s a whole vibe. Soccer, music, culture – we’re bringing it all, making sure the world feels the heat from the United States and beyond,” added Lee.

As the stadium pulses with drummers, dancers and a choir, the celebration will culminate in a powerful tribute to the 32 participating clubs. Young players, each representing one of the competing teams, will carry a club crest onto the pitch. Together, they will spell out “FIFA” in a glowing and lasting symbol of unity that will be kept in the United States before being transferred to the FIFA Museum in Zurich, Switzerland.

“The opening ceremony will pulse with rhythm and energy – from the powerful drummers who set the heartbeat of the night to the dynamic visuals that bring the tournament’s trophy into the spotlight. It’ll be a vibrant prelude to a competition where one champion will rise to claim one goal, one dream and eternal glory,” said FIFA Chief Event Operations Officer, Heimo Schirgi.

Marco Balich, chairman and Creative Director at Balich Wonder Studio, added: “Following our work on the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, we are excited to collaborate with FIFA again on the opening and closing ceremonies of the Club World Cup.”

Buy your tickets now

With anticipation building, fans are urged to act fast to secure their seats via FIFA.com/tickets and be part of the most inclusive global club competition ever. Ticket-inclusive hospitality packages can be purchased at FIFA.com/hospitality. All tournament matches will be live-streamed for free on DAZN.com, bringing the excitement of the first edition of the competition to every fan around the world.