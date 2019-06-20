Joint statement from FIFA and CAF

The President of CAF Ahmad Ahmad has proposed its Executive Committee gathered in Cairo on 19 June 2019, to seek FIFA’s expertise to assess the current situation in the African governing body and help to conclusively accelerate the implementation of the ongoing reform process destined to ensure that CAF functions with transparency, efficiency while abiding to the highest governance standards. The Executive Committee has unanimously approved the proposal of the President.

As part of this process, it was also agreed that FIFA and CAF will undertake as soon as possible a full forensic audit of CAF.

In light of the above, CAF and FIFA have agreed to appoint FIFA Secretary General Fatma Samoura as “FIFA General Delegate for Africa” for a 6-month period from 1 August 2019 to 31 January 2020, renewable with the agreement of both organisations.

Ms. Samoura will be assisted by a group of experts who will work in a spirit of partnership with President Ahmad and his team in several areas, which include amongst others:

To oversee operational management of CAF, including governance and administrative procedures;

To ensure the efficient and professional organisation of all CAF competitions;

To support the growth and development of football in all countries and regions of CAF;

During this period, Fatma Samoura will stay Secretary General of FIFA and will delegate her functions within the FIFA administration in accordance with the relevant internal regulations. The Bureau of the FIFA Council has approved this exceptional and temporary measure.