Iraqi Football Association adopts FIFA TMS’s Intermediary Regulations Tool

The Iraqi Football Association (IFA) has become the second member association (MA) from the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) to adopt FIFA TMS’s Intermediary Regulations Tool (IRT).

The tool, which is now live at the IFA and its affiliated clubs, is designed to assist MAs in complying with FIFA’s Regulations on Working with Intermediaries and to facilitate their ability to gather and track data which is subsequently to be published as part of the Intermediary Report by 30 March 2016.

FIFA TMS’s Intermediary Regulations Tool is fully integrated with the International and Domestic Transfer Matching Systems. In practical terms, this means that all of the information regarding the transfer of professional players and related intermediary involvement is managed via one system. It allows MAs to create annual reports relating to intermediary involvement, which assists them in complying with the requirements set out in the Intermediary Regulations. The system is customisable to meet the needs of MAs and is available in FIFA’s four official languages.