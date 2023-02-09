Indonesia celebrates 100 days to go until FIFA U-20 World Cup™ kick-off

A special event was held today at the iconic Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta to celebrate the major milestone of 100 days to go until the start of the FIFA U-20 World Cup Indonesia 2023™. The tournament’s official mascot, Bacuya the rhino, and Indonesia’s U-20 national team were in attendance, along with Football Association of Indonesia (PSSI) President Mochamad Iriawan and the country’s Minister of Sport and Youth Zainudin Amali, who also chairs INAFOC, the working group coordinating the host country’s tasks and deliverables. This unique occasion, which was broadcast live on the LOC’s social media platforms, concluded with the PSSI President and the Minister of Sport & Youth both taking ceremonial penalty kicks against Indonesia U-20 national-team goalkeeper Daffa Fasya Sukawijaya to mark the start of the 100-day countdown. Future legends will be discovered in Indonesia, with the FIFA U-20 World Cup™ having previously introduced greats like Lionel Messi, Sergio Agüero, Paul Pogba and Erling Haaland to the global stage. This year, hosts Indonesia and former champions England and France will be among the 24 nations represented at the tournament, which will take place across Indonesia from 20 May until 11 June. 14 nations have booked their places already, but the qualifiers in the CONMEBOL, CAF and AFC confederations are still to be completed. See all qualified teams. With excitement building ahead of Indonesia hosting its first major international football tournament, fans and families can now register their interest here to be among the first to hear about match tickets and packages for the highly anticipated event. The much-loved Bacuya, as well as the event’s stunning visual identity, have captured the imagination of Indonesians of all ages, with the tournament’s volunteer programme inundated with more than 100,000 registrations within ten days of launching. “FIFA is very excited to organise the U-20 World Cup in Indonesia, a country known for its passion for football,” remarked Jaime Yarza, FIFA Director of Tournaments. “Today’s ceremony was a vivid reminder that world football’s stars of tomorrow will be arriving in Indonesia in just 100 days’ time,” said PSSI President Mochamad Iriawan. “Time is ticking down towards the start of a tournament that will provide the public with a thrilling opportunity to discover some of the game’s most exciting young talents before they become household names.” Follow all the information and updates on the FIFA U-20 World Cup Indonesia 2023 page at FIFA U-20 World Cup Indonesia 2023™.