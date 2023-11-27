FIFA and IDB Group launch FIFA Arena programme in Mexico to create lasting opportunities through football

Eight FIFA Arena mini-pitches to be delivered across Mexico by the end of 2026

Initiative will expand access to football, education and social inclusion opportunities for children, young people and families

Part of a wider programme reaching more than 100 community sites to promote social cohesion, gender inclusion and violence prevention

FIFA and the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) Group have launched the FIFA Arena programme in Mexico, a landmark initiative that will deliver eight community football mini-pitches across urban and rural communities throughout the country by the end of 2026, in close collaboration with the Mexican Football Federation (FMF).

“Football has a unique ability to bring people together, inspire hope and create opportunities”, said FIFA President Gianni Infantino. “Through the FIFA Arena programme, together with the IDB Group, the FMF and local partners, we are investing in communities and ensuring that the positive legacy of football is felt where it matters most. By investing in children, young people and families, we are creating safe, inclusive spaces where future generations can play, learn and realise their potential.”

Designed to harness the power of football as a force for social good, the initiative combines high-quality sports infrastructure with community-based programmes focused on education, skills development, social inclusion and violence prevention. FIFA Arena will provide safe and accessible spaces where children, young people and families can come together to play, learn and thrive.

The programme will place a particular emphasis on increasing participation opportunities for girls and young women, while supporting broader social and educational outcomes through football. The mini-pitches will remain public assets and will serve as hubs for school sports activities, grassroots football, local tournaments and community initiatives.

The launch forms part of FIFA's commitment to ensuring that the positive impact of major football events extends well beyond the final whistle. Through the FIFA Arena programme, communities will benefit from lasting investments that strengthen social connections, promote inclusion and create opportunities for future generations.