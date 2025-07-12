Football and music superstars to deliver nonstop spectacle at FIFA Club World Cup™ Final

The tournament’s top clubs, Chelsea FC and Paris Saint-Germain, are set to face off in a historic final, with music megastars lighting up the crowd pre-match and at halftime

J Balvin, Doja Cat, Tems, and Emmanuel Kelly will lead the unprecedented halftime performance presented by Panini

From 13:30 ET, fans at MetLife Stadium and around the world will experience over four hours of top-tier entertainment — on and off the pitch

This Sunday, New York New Jersey becomes the global epicentre of football and music — with over four hours of nonstop spectacle. Fans are in for world-class football and boundary-pushing entertainment as the much-anticipated FIFA Club World Cup™ Final between Chelsea FC and Paris Saint-Germain takes place at MetLife Stadium.

The historic show will start at 13:30 ET (18:30 BST, 19:30 CEST) with a countdown and high-energy pre-match performance that sets the stage for an unforgettable day — and keeps delivering without pause until long after the final whistle. Fans from around the world can stream the full event live and for free at DAZN.com.

For the first time in FIFA history, the stadium will transform into a major concert-scale experience for the halftime show, presented by Panini. A purpose-built stage in the upper stands will host the spectacle, ensuring the pitch remains preserved for the second half of the historic football showdown.

“Panini has been partnering with FIFA for national team competitions since the FIFA World Cup in 1970, and we are delighted to be involved with FIFA now from the launch of the FIFA Club World Cup, an exciting new tournament that will reshape global club football,” said Ivam Faria, Panini Group Chief Executive Officer. “Given our close engagement with fans from all over the world, Panini is proud to be the presenting partner for the inaugural FIFA Club World Cup halftime show, and to extend our global reach even further on this historical occasion.”

The star-studded show, produced by Global Citizen and curated by Chris Martin of Coldplay, will be headlined by global chart-toppers J Balvin, Doja Cat, and Tems. It will also feature a powerful appearance by Emmanuel Kelly, the acclaimed Australian singer and the world’s first differently abled pop artist to perform in a halftime show.

“I think the message that’s really important for me to drive across is just loving yourself, loving who you are, embracing the person that you are,” said Kelly.

“Music, film, television, and sport are universal languages. And out of those sports, FIFA – football, soccer, whatever you want to call it — is probably the one that speaks every single language in the world. And it brings people together.”

The show supports the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund, which aims to raise USD 100 million to give children around the world greater access to quality education and football. One dollar from every ticket sold for the tournament goes directly toward this goal — showing how the power of football and music can drive global impact.