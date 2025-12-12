Five million ticket requests in 24 hours underlines soaring global demand for the FIFA World Cup 2026™

Fans from over 200 countries and territories wasted no time, submitting five million ticket requests in the first 24 hours of the Random Selection Draw

Demand is being driven by blockbuster group-stage clashes with Colombia v Portugal leading the way

Neighbouring South American nations surge in interest, while Scottish fans celebrate a long-awaited return to world football’s greatest stage after 28 years

Just 24 hours after the third phase of ticket sales for the FIFA World Cup 2026™ opened, demand from around the world reached extraordinary levels. Fans from over 200 countries and territories submitted 5 million ticket requests via FIFA.com/tickets, fueled by excitement to witness the first-ever 48-team tournament, which will take place across Canada, Mexico and the United States from Thursday, 11 June to Sunday, 19 July 2026.

The early figures point to a strong appetite for standout group-stage encounters, with Colombia v Portugal (Miami, 27 June) emerging as the most sought-after match during the Random Selection Draw period so far. Brazil v Morocco (New York New Jersey, 13 June), Mexico v Korea Republic (Guadalajara, 18 June), Ecuador v Germany (New York New Jersey, 25 June), and Scotland v Brazil (Miami, 24 June) round out the top five matches – involving nine teams from five different continents.

After 24 hours, the three host nations lead the way, with the subsequent top ten countries of residence for ticket requests being Colombia, England, Ecuador, Brazil, Argentina, Scotland, Germany, Australia, France and Panama.

The strong presence of South American neighbours Colombia, Ecuador, Brazil and Argentina, as well as Central Americans from Panama, further demonstrates how the FIFA World Cup 2026 is capturing the imagination across the Americas. Scotland’s appearance in the top ten reflects fans’ excitement at seeing the team on the global stage again for the first time in 28 years, adding to the growing expectation that football will unite the world in North America in six months' time.

The Random Selection Draw ticketing phase remains open until Tuesday, 13 January 2026 at 11:00 ET (17:00 CET), and the timing of a ticket request within this window does not affect the chances of success. Fans are encouraged to enter the draw at FIFA.com/tickets for a chance to be part of a tournament that promises unforgettable moments, unprecedented scale and a celebration of football like never before.

Throughout this sales phase, fans will be able to select which match(es), respective ticket category(ies), and number of tickets per match they would like to purchase, subject to household restrictions. Tickets will also be available for purchase via the FIFA Resale/Exchange Marketplace at FIFA.com/tickets starting on Monday, 15 December 2025.

Fans are encouraged to visit FIFA.com/tickets for FAQs and all published legal documents applicable to the purchase and use of FIFA World Cup 2026 tickets. Ticket applications are subject to the Official Rules of the Random Selection Draw, available on FIFA.com. No purchase is required to enter or win, but if an applicant wins, the payment card will automatically be charged in accordance with the payment authorization. Winning means that a fan is automatically purchasing allocated FIFA World Cup 2026 tickets. Fans must be 18 years old or older to apply.

Fans who would like to immediately purchase access to specific match-ups and are looking for a premium, elevated matchday experience can purchase hospitality packages, which include match tickets, at FIFA.com/hospitality through On Location, the Official Hospitality Provider of the FIFA World Cup 2026™.

Additionally, fans can consider all-inclusive travel packages from Qatar Airways, which include match tickets, transport, hotel stays and flights.