FIFA World Cup 2026™ Last-Minute Sales Phase to start on Wednesday, 1 April

Tickets will be made available to the general public on a first-come, first-served basis

Fourth and final ticket sales phase will remain open until the end of the tournament

FIFA World Cup™ all-time attendance record of 3.5 million, set in 1994, on track to be surpassed this year

The unprecedented global demand for FIFA World Cup™ tickets continues to highlight the extraordinary eagerness among fans to secure their place at the greatest show on earth this June and July. Following on from the Random Selection Draw period, additional tickets for the FIFA World Cup 2026™ will go on sale to the general public from 11:00ET/17:00CET on Wednesday, 1 April.

The Last-Minute Sales Phase is the fourth and final official ticket sales phase, and allows the general public to purchase tickets via FIFA.com/tickets for the 48-team tournament taking place across three host countries. This sales window will remain open until the end of the competition, offering fans a final pathway to be part of history.

During this final phase of the FIFA World Cup 2026 ticketing programme, tickets will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis, subject to availability. Fans will be able to immediately see the matches and categories for which tickets are available, select specific seats, proceed with the purchase and receive confirmation once payment is completed. To select specific seats, fans can choose directly from the seat map option, or they can use the “Book the best seat” feature. Ticket holders who have bought tickets in previous phases will also be able to see the seats that have been allocated to them via their FIFA account from 1 April.

FIFA encourages fans to check FIFA.com/tickets regularly, as tickets that are temporarily unavailable may become available again through the official platform. Tickets will continue to be released on a rolling basis, including same-day tickets for matches on occasion (subject to availability).

In addition, FIFA will reopen the official Resale/Exchange Marketplace for eligible ticket holders on Thursday, 2 April via FIFA.com/tickets . This platform enables fans who can no longer attend matches to sell their tickets to other fans in a secure and authorised environment, safeguarding against invalid or unauthorised resale. The service is available subject to federal and local regulations. FIFA reminds fans that FIFA.com/tickets is the official and preferred source for FIFA World Cup 2026 tickets.

Fans who would like to immediately ensure access to specific matches and are looking for a premium, elevated matchday experience can purchase hospitality packages, which include match tickets, at FIFA.com/hospitality through On Location, the Official Hospitality Provider of the FIFA World Cup 2026.

A historic number of fans from across the globe have already secured their spots at the biggest FIFA World Cup ever through the three ticketing phases completed so far. During the Random Selection Draw phase alone, more than 500 million ticket requests were submitted by members of the general public, resulting in over one million tickets being sold by the end of that sales period on 27 February. With the tournament now under 80 days away, the cumulative attendance record of 3.5 million set at the 1994 FIFA World Cup™ is on course to be surpassed during this year’s competition.

A match ticket does not guarantee admission to a host country, and fans should visit each host country’s government website today to check the entry requirements for Canada , Mexico and the United States . Given the processing times involved, FIFA recommends that fans submit any required visa applications as early as possible. FIFA World Cup 2026 ticket holders travelling to the UnitedStates are eligible for the FIFA Priority Appointment Scheduling System ( FIFA PASS ).

All ticket sales are final. The terms and conditions applicable to FIFA World Cup 2026 tickets are available for review on FIFA.com/tickets .