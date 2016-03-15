FIFA TMS, CBF announce domestic transfer regulations compliance initiative

FIFA TMS and the Brazilian Football Association (CBF) are pleased to announce a collaborative initiative to develop compliance processes at national level in Brazil.

The project will see FIFA TMS’s Integrity and Compliance Department work closely with the CBF to develop compliance processes in accordance with the CBF’s national regulations on the registration and domestic transfer of players.

FIFA TMS’s Integrity and Compliance Department monitors the international transfers of all professional players and ensures that FIFA’s Regulations on the Status and Transfer of Players are adhered to. It also closely monitors the international transfer of minors as well as the first registration of foreign minors.

The new initiative, which was initiated by the CBF, underlines the association’s goal to enhance good governance within Brazil for the benefit of its clubs and players. It will see FIFA TMS’s Integrity and Compliance Department work with the CBF to improve national regulations and develop domestic compliance processes as well as share information on best practices.