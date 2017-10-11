FIFA suspends the Pakistan Football Federation

FIFA has decided to suspend the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) with immediate effect in accordance with the decision of the Bureau of the FIFA Council dated 10 October 2017 on account of undue third-party interference.

The Bureau took this decision as a result of the fact that the PFF offices and its accounts remain in control of a court-appointed administrator, which constitutes a violation of the PFF obligations to manage its affairs independently and without influence from any third parties in accordance with the FIFA Statutes.

The suspension will be lifted once the PFF offices and access to the PFF accounts are returned to the PFF.

Following its suspension, the PFF has lost all its membership rights as defined in art. 13 of the FIFA Statutes. The PFF's national and affiliated club teams are no longer entitled to take part in international competitions until the suspension is lifted.