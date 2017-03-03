FIFA rejects appeal of Sevilla FC against sanctions under third-party influence rules

FIFA’s Appeal Committee has decided to reject the appeal lodged by the Spanish club Sevilla FC and to confirm in its entirety the decision rendered by the FIFA Disciplinary Committee sanctioning the club for breaches of the Regulations on the Status and Transfer of Players (2012 edition) (the “Regulations”) relating to, inter alia, the prohibition of third-party influence on clubs.

As such, Sevilla FC is sanctioned with a fine of CHF 55,000 and a warning for breaching art. 18bis of the Regulations as well as art. 4 par. 2 of Annexe 3 of the Regulations. The club was found liable for entering into a contract that enabled a third party to influence the club’s independence in employment and transfer-related matters and for failing to enter mandatory information into ITMS.

The ban on third-party influence, which is set out in article 18bis of the Regulations, has been in place since 1 January 2008, and was amended on 1 May 2015.

The terms of the FIFA Appeal Committee’s decision were notified to Sevilla FC today.