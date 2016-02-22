FIFA rejects appeal of Belgian club sanctioned under third-party influence and third-party ownership rules

FIFA’s Appeal Committee has rejected the appeal lodged by the Belgian club FC Seraing and confirmed in its entirety the decision rendered by the FIFA Disciplinary Committee sanctioning the club for breaches of the regulations relating to the prohibition of third-party influence on clubs and to the ban on third-party ownership of players’ economic rights (TPO).

As such, FC Seraing is to serve a transfer ban which will see the club prevented from registering any players at both national and international level for four complete and consecutive registration periods, starting with the next period (summer 2016) given that the appeal of the club had been granted suspensive effect by the chairman of the FIFA Appeal Committee.

FC Seraing is also ordered to pay a fine of CHF 150,000 and has been issued with a reprimand and a warning.