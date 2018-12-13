FIFA participates at the Sporting Chance Forum in Paris

During the two-day event at the UNESCO Headquarters in Paris, representatives of affected groups, governments, sports bodies, trade unions, sponsors, NGOs, broadcasters, National Human Rights Institutions, and intergovernmental organisations are discussing a diversity of issues including athletes’ rights, worker safety, child safeguarding, fan monitoring, media freedom and community well-being. The forum is hosted by the new Centre for Sport and Human Rights in partnership with UNESCO and IHRB.

“Over the past years, FIFA has made great strides to implement its commitments to respect and help protect human rights in a strategic manner and to ensure and uphold the rights of people that are or that may be affected by FIFA’s activities," said Head of FIFA Sustainability & Diversity Federico Addiechi. "FIFA is actively supporting the development of the Centre for Sport and Human Rights and we are glad to participate at the Sporting Chance Forum to share our experiences and best practices, and learn from stakeholders and other experts that are also dedicated to promoting human rights in sport."