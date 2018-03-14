FIFA lifts suspension of Pakistan Football Federation

On 13 March 2018, FIFA lifted the suspension that was imposed on the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) on 10 October 2017 because of undue third-party interference.

FIFA has lifted the PFF suspension after the Lahore High Court had directed the court-appointed administrator to hand over the control of the PFF in terms of the election result dated 30 June 2015 and after receiving confirmation that the PFF had successfully taken back control of the PFF offices along with the PFF accounts on 1 March 2018.