FIFA launches Canada Celebrates, a countrywide FIFA World Cup 2026™ celebration programme

Canada Celebrates will bring the excitement of the world’s biggest sporting event to Canadian residents from coast to coast

Stops will be located within a two-hour drive for more than 75% of Canadian residents

Fans will be able to enjoy a live feed for match viewings at each of the celebration sites

Today, FIFA has launched Canada Celebrates the FIFA World Cup 2026™, a first-of-its-kind programme that will unite communities across the tournament co-host country from 11 June to 19 July 2026, in celebration of the biggest FIFA World Cup™ in history.

Delivered as a series of free-to-the-public, one-day community celebrations across the country, Canada Celebrates will bring football fans together for live match viewings, football-themed activations, cultural programming, music, food and shared moments of national pride. As the country prepares to host its first FIFA World Cup alongside Mexico and the United States, Canada Celebrates will carry the energy, pride, and passion that are synonymous with the tournament beyond the Host Cities of Toronto and Vancouver, as part of this historic global occasion.

“Canada Celebrates was created to recognise the passion for football that runs across Canada and to bring the energy and excitement of the FIFA World Cup directly into our communities,” said Vittorio Montagliani, FIFA Vice-President and Concacaf President. “As a Canadian, I’ve seen first-hand the pride and unity this country shows on the world stage and how Canadians rally during major international sporting events. Hosting the FIFA World Cup is truly a once-in-a-lifetime experience. It builds on the foundation laid by generations from coast to coast and marks the beginning of the next chapter for football in Canada.”

Canada Celebrates will kick off in British Columbia and Halifax, Nova Scotia simultaneously – on the country’s west and east coasts – on 11 June. The programme will have up to 40 stops countrywide in total, transforming public spaces into vibrant gathering places. As Canada shines under a global spotlight, Canada Celebrates will embrace the country’s rich cultural mosaic, reflecting the diverse communities, stories and traditions that define the country. Fans will be able to enjoy a live feed for match viewings at each of the celebration sites.

Ahead of the FIFA World Cup, Canada Celebrates will also support the FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour by Coca-Cola, offering enhanced fan experiences and the chance to see the original FIFA World Cup Trophy in seven cities across Canada – Vancouver, Calgary, Winnipeg, Montreal, Halifax, Ottawa and Toronto. Dates and details can be found at Cokeurl.com/trophy beginning on Thursday, 29 January.

“The FIFA World Cup brings fans together through moments of unmatched passion, emotion and connection, and Coca-Cola is proud to help bring that excitement home,” said Andy Buckingham, General Manager of Coca-Cola Canada. “Through the FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour by Coca-Cola, we’re creating unforgettable experiences for fans across Canada, beginning with the rare opportunity to see the original FIFA World Cup Trophy up close and share in the emotions that make football so powerful.”

For Canada Celebrates, FIFA is bringing together the country’s football community to elevate the sport nationwide. From professional clubs and leagues – including Major League Soccer (which currently features three Canadian teams), the Canadian Premier League and the Northern Super League – to Canada Soccer and its provincial and territorial members’ grassroots clubs, representatives from throughout the Canadian football landscape will convene at every stop to share their love of the beautiful game and inspire the next generation.

At its core, Canada Celebrates is a fan experience, recognising that supporters and communities are the heart and soul of the FIFA World Cup and creating welcoming spaces where people can gather, celebrate and connect through football. More details, including a full list of participating communities, will be announced in due course.