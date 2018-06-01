FIFA kicks off National Dispute Resolution Chamber global implementation programme in Africa

FIFA hosted its first NDRC (‘National Dispute Resolution Chamber’) workshop in Johannesburg, South Africa from 31 May to 1 June. The event officially kicks off FIFA’s global programme to support the national implementation of NDRCs worldwide.

The initiative will see independent arbitration tribunals established by Member Associations (MAs) that are competent to handle disputes between clubs and players, mediate on employment and contractual stability, as well as training compensation or solidarity contribution litigations between clubs within the same association.

FIFA’s workshop in Johannesburg brought together international representatives from the Confederation of African Football (CAF), FIFPro and the European Club Association (ECA), as well as MAs, leagues and club and player representatives from Botswana, Egypt, Ghana and South Africa. During the workshop both international and national stakeholders worked closely to carry out a thorough review of the status of club and player dispute resolution across the four participating MAs.

Following the two-day event, each of the four MAs developed a road map for the implementation of NDRCs; a process with which they will receive direct support from FIFA.

Speaking about the event, Chairman of FIFA Football Stakeholders Committee Victor Montagliani said: “The NDRC programme is the result of a joint effort by and for professional football stakeholders, with the objective of streamlining dispute resolution between players and clubs and offering an efficient and affordable alternative to traditional courts.

In 2017, the FIFA Football Stakeholders Committee started the process of developing a long-term strategy to increase the number of NDRCs worldwide. Following successful pilot projects, FIFA is delighted to initiate the global implementation programme in Africa and to further support the professionalisation of club football in the region."