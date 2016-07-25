FIFA extends match-manipulation sanction against vice-president of Equatorial Guinea FA

FIFA can today confirm the worldwide extension of the two-year ban, starting on 10 July 2016, that was imposed on the vice-president of the Equatorial Guinea FA, Mr Gustavo Ndong Edu, by the CAF Disciplinary Board on 9 July 2016 for attempts to offer money to the match officials of the Africa Women’s Cup of Nations qualifier between Equatorial Guinea and Mali on 10 April 2016.

The chairman of the FIFA Disciplinary Committee has decided to extend the two-year ban from taking part in any kind of football-related activity in accordance with art. 78 par. 1(c) and art. 136ff of the FIFA Disciplinary Code. The relevant parties have been duly notified of the chairman’s decision.

Members of the media with questions relating to the substance of the decisions are kindly requested to contact CAF.