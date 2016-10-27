FIFA extends match manipulation sanction against Estonian player

FIFA can today confirm the worldwide extension of the sanction imposed on the Estonian player Aleksandr Dubõkin by the Disciplinary Committee of the Estonian Football Association (EFA) on 23 July 2015 relating to incidents of match manipulation that took place during several years.

The chairman of the FIFA Disciplinary Committee has decided to extend the player’s 4 year ban from taking part in any kind of football-related activity in accordance with art. 78 par. 1(c) and art. 136ff of the FIFA Disciplinary Code. The relevant parties have been duly notified of the chairman’s decision.