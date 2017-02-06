FIFA extends ban of Timor-Leste FA General Secretary

FIFA can today confirm the worldwide extension of the ban imposed by the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Disciplinary Committee on the General Secretary of the Timor-Leste Football Association, who was found guilty of using falsified documents in connection with the fielding of ineligible players by Timor-Leste.

In accordance with art. 136ff of the FIFA Disciplinary Code, the chairman of the FIFA Disciplinary Committee has decided to extend the three-year ban imposed on Amândio de Araújo Sarmento from taking part in any kind of football-related activity to have worldwide effect.

The relevant parties have been duly notified of the chairman’s decision.

Members of the media with questions relating to the substance of the decision are kindly requested to contact the AFC.