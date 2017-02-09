FIFA extends ban of Korea Republic official

FIFA can today confirm the worldwide extension of two sanctions imposed by the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Disciplinary Committee against the Korea Republic official Kim Sangwoo for breaches of the AFC Code of Ethics.

In accordance with art. 136ff of the FIFA Disciplinary Code, the chairman of the FIFA Disciplinary Committee has decided to extend a total ban of 18 months from taking part in any kind of football-related activity imposed on the official to have worldwide effect.

The relevant parties been duly notified of the chairman’s decision.