FIFA Disciplinary Committee sanctions a series of clubs

The FIFA Disciplinary Committee has taken a series of decisions in application of the new framework for debtor clubs that infringe art. 64 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code.

All clubs concerned were found guilty of failing to comply with previous decisions of a FIFA body or a subsequent CAS appeal decision ordering them to pay significant overdue amounts of money to players. The sanctions imposed by the FIFA Disciplinary Committee are as follows:

The club Qatar Sports Club, Qatar, was sanctioned with a fine of CHF 30,000 and given a final deadline of 90 days to pay the outstanding amounts. The club will face an automatic deduction of six points and the automatic imposition of a transfer ban for four entire and consecutive registration periods if it fails to meet the final deadline.

The club Shabab Al Ahli Dubai Club, United Arab Emirates, was sanctioned with a fine of CHF 30,000 and given a final deadline of 90 days to pay the outstanding amounts. The club will face an automatic deduction of six points and the automatic imposition of a transfer ban for two entire and consecutive registration periods if it fails to meet the final deadline.

The club Al-Shamal Sports Club, Qatar, was sanctioned with a fine of CHF 15,000 and given a final deadline of 30 days to pay the outstanding amounts. The club will face an automatic deduction of six points and the automatic imposition of a transfer ban for one registration period if it fails to meet the final deadline.

The club Saba Qom Football Club, IR Iran, was sanctioned with a fine of CHF 10,000 and given a final deadline of 30 days to pay the outstanding amounts. The club will face an automatic deduction of six points and the automatic imposition of a transfer ban for one registration period if it fails to meet the final deadline.

In accordance with FIFA circular no. 1628 and in order to ensure that all decisions passed by FIFA bodies are respected as soon as they are issued, should the relevant amounts due not be paid in full by the debtor by the final deadline, the debtor’s association will be required to automatically apply the points deduction and/or the ban from registering any new players.

Should a member association fail to automatically implement said sanctions at national level and provide the secretariat to the FIFA Disciplinary Committee with proof of the implementation of the points deduction and/or transfer ban, disciplinary proceedings – which may lead to an expulsion from all FIFA competitions – may be opened against the association concerned.