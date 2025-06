FIFA and DAZN announce strategic partnership to launch FIFA+ as the global “Home of Football” on DAZN

Long-term strategic partnership to establish a dedicated, direct-to-consumer digital channel to be known as the “Home of Football” on DAZN’s platform

Collaboration aims to grow football’s reach, making top-tier content more accessible

Partnership to enable leagues and FIFA Member Associations to distribute their content globally

Innovation focus to ensure the platform delivers a modern, engaging experience that resonates with younger audiences

DAZN, the world’s leading sports entertainment platform, today announced a new strategic partnership with FIFA to launch and operate the FIFA+ service across the globe, transforming the way football fans access and engage with the sport.

This partnership unites two of the sport’s most influential brands, bringing together DAZN’s cutting-edge streaming technology and FIFA’s unparalleled football portfolio. The new FIFA+ service will be the long-awaited digital home for global football—an accessible, user-centric platform featuring live matches, historic archives, original documentaries, and exclusive original programming.

Initially, DAZN will broadcast the entire FIFA Club World Cup 2025™—the biggest tournament of club football—featuring 32 elite teams from around the world, live from Miami to New Jersey. The partnership will also introduce a daily FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ show, "The Press," with insights from leading football personalities delivering tournament highlights, behind-the-scenes content, and fan reactions.

Following the tournament, a continuous, exclusive news service, ensuring fans stay connected to all the latest football action and stories from across the globe, will be launched setting a new benchmark in global football coverage. The platform will serve as a comprehensive football destination, offering fans access to over 150 men's and women's leagues, national teams, and historic FIFA moments from over the years.

This partnership leverages DAZN’s global technological expertise, extensive rights portfolio, and distribution network, combined with FIFA’s iconic brand, rich content, and relationships with leagues, member associations, sponsors, and partners. It will empower leagues and associations to distribute content at a global scale, expanding football’s accessibility and engagement worldwide.

Shay Segev, DAZN Group CEO, remarked: “This partnership with FIFA cements DAZN’s role as the ultimate digital destination for football, allowing fans everywhere to access a vast, premium football content library. Together with FIFA’s brand and reach, we will deliver an unmatched entertainment experience, supporting FIFA’s vision of expanding the game’s global footprint and engaging new audiences.”