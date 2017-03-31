FIFA completes internal investigation, shares findings with authorities

FIFA announced today that it has completed the internal investigation it began in June 2015 after the Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland (OAG) and the United States Department of Justice (DOJ) announced investigations into allegations of criminal misconduct, bribery and corruption in world football.

During the course of FIFA’s 22-month investigation, more than 2.5 million documents were reviewed and numerous key witnesses were interviewed. Using the evidence obtained from the document reviews and witness interviews, FIFA’s external counsel prepared written investigative reports on issues of primary concern to the Swiss and U.S. authorities. These reports, which total more than 1,300 pages and include more than 20,000 pages of exhibits, have been shared with the Swiss authorities. The OAG has acknowledged FIFA’s close and consistent cooperation. FIFA understands and has agreed that the reports will also be made available to the U.S. authorities.

“FIFA committed to conducting a thorough and comprehensive investigation of the facts so we could hold wrongdoers within football accountable and cooperate with the authorities,” said FIFA President Gianni Infantino. “We have now completed that investigation and handed the evidence over to the authorities, who will continue to pursue those who enriched themselves and abused their positions of trust in football. FIFA will now return its focus to the game, for fans and players throughout the world.”

FIFA said that because the criminal investigations by the OAG and DOJ were ongoing, it was legally restricted from releasing or commenting on the findings from its internal investigation.