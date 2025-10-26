Memorandum of Understanding between FIFA and ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) will extend partnership for a second five-year term

Agreement made at the 47th ASEAN Summit being held in the Malaysian capital

FIFA ASEAN Cup to be launched aimed at boosting development of football in the Southeast Asia region

FIFA and ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) have signed a renewed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at the 47th ASEAN Summit being held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. The new MoU, signed by FIFA President Gianni Infantino and ASEAN Secretary-General Dr Kao Kim Hourn, and witnessed by ASEAN Chair and Prime Minister of Malaysia Dato’ Seri Anwar Bin Ibrahim, follows the initial agreement from November 2019, which led to the implementation of various initiatives such as FIFA Football for Schools, joint health campaign messaging and workshops on key educational and development topics across the Southeast Asian region.

“The new agreement between FIFA and ASEAN will ensure that both organisations can help make a difference by using football as a vehicle that brings hope and joy to millions of children and young people across Southeast Asia,” said FIFA President Gianni Infantino. “This partnership will help to drive positive football development, social progress and the promotion of healthy lifestyles all across the region.”

The new five-year MoU agreement aims to deepen collaboration by leveraging football as a powerful tool for unity, health, and community building, and will focus on five key areas, namely to promote sports integrity, to leverage sports for social and economic development, to ensure football development on and off the pitch, to promote inclusion, and to support climate change resilience.

FIFA ASEAN Cup announced as new Memorandum of Understanding is signed in Kuala Lumpur 01:41

Following the signature of the MoU, the launch of the FIFA ASEAN Cup was confirmed, a regional tournament that will bring together all FIFA Member Associations from the Southeast Asia region, in a format that follows in the footsteps of the successful FIFA Arab Cup.