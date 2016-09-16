FIFA appoints PwC as new auditors

The Bureau of the FIFA Council has appointed PwC Switzerland as the new statutory auditors of FIFA.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino welcomed the decision of the Bureau of the FIFA Council as a further important step in the reform process underway at FIFA and an example of how the organisation is restoring its financial control and management mechanisms to the fullest. “We are delighted to have appointed PwC, and we look forward to working with them as FIFA moves forward with its programme of reforms,” said Mr Infantino.

The appointment of PwC is the result of a thorough, transparent and open selection process conducted by FIFA with several different auditing companies. The offers received were assessed by the appropriate experts within the FIFA administration who submitted their proposal to the Bureau of the FIFA Council, in consultation with the chair and deputy chair of the Audit and Compliance Committee.

PwC is one of the world’s most respected professional services firms, and one of the “big four” providers in the field of auditing and advisory services, featuring a network of firms in 157 countries. Assurance is one of PwC’s core sectors, generating almost half of its revenues. PwC’s capabilities, reputation and global reach make it an ideal fit for FIFA as it continues its comprehensive reform programme.