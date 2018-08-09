FIFA Appeal Committee rejects the appeal lodged by Ramón Maradiaga

The FIFA Appeal Committee has rejected the appeal lodged by Ramón Maradiaga, and confirmed the decision taken by the adjudicatory chamber of the Ethics Committee.

The Appeal Committee, after analysing and taking into consideration all circumstances of the case, considered that Mr Maradiaga’s conduct constituted a violation of art. 21 (Bribery & corruption) and art. 18 (Duty of disclosure, cooperation and reporting) of the 2012 FIFA Code of Ethics.

Being in agreement with the principles and arguments presented by the adjudicatory chamber of the Ethics Committee in its calculation of the sanction, the Appeal Committee found that the two-year ban from all football-related activities, as well as the fine imposed against Mr Maradiaga in the amount of CHF 20,000, as ruled by the adjudicatory chamber of the Ethics Committee, was adequate in this case.