FIFA Appeal Committee rejects appeal lodged by Wolfgang Niersbach

The FIFA Appeal Committee, chaired by Larry Mussenden (Bermuda), has rejected the appeal lodged by Wolfgang Niersbach and confirmed the decision taken by the adjudicatory chamber of the independent Ethics Committee.

The Appeal Committee, after analysing and taking into consideration all mitigating circumstances in the case, considered that Mr Niersbach’s conduct constituted a violation of article 18 (Duty of disclosure, cooperation and reporting) and article 19 (Conflicts of interest) of the FIFA Code of Ethics.

Being in agreement with the principles and arguments presented by the adjudicatory chamber of the Ethics Committee in its calculation of the sanction, the Appeal Committee determined that a one-year ban from taking part in any football-related activity (administrative, sports or other) at national and international level was adequate in this case.