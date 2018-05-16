FIFA Appeal Committee partially confirms ban on Worawi Makudi 

The FIFA Appeal Committee has taken the following decision on the appeal lodged by Worawi Makudi, the former President of the Football Association of Thailand.

The FIFA Appeal Committee has partially confirmed the decision taken by the adjudicatory chamber of the independent Ethics Committee on 10 October 2016, reducing the ban from all football-related activities (administrative, sports or any other) at national and international level imposed on Mr Makudi from five years to three years and six months, and confirming the fine of CHF 10,000.

The investigation into Mr Makudi was opened on 23 July 2015. Mr Makudi was subsequently found guilty by the adjudicatory chamber of the independent Ethics Committee of infringing articles 17 (Forgery and falsification) and 41 (Obligation of the parties to collaborate) of the FIFA Code of Ethics.