Fatma Samoura to step down as FIFA Secretary General

Senegal-born Fatma Samoura was FIFA's first female and non-European Secretary General

Fatma Samoura helped to transform FIFA and restore its credibility as a global governing body

Women’s football gained new impetus under her leadership

FIFA Secretary General Fatma Samoura will leave her role at the end of the year after seven years in which she played a pivotal role in transforming the organisation, restoring its credibility and breaking down barriers.

"It was the best decision of my life to join FIFA,” says FIFA Secretary General Fatma Samoura. “I am very proud to have led such a diverse team. My first word of thanks goes to Gianni Infantino for giving me this dream job. He has shown trust, understanding and an incredible level of support. It is a pleasure to work alongside someone that has transformed FIFA. FIFA today is a better governed, more open, more reliable and more transparent organisation. I will leave FIFA with a high sense of pride and fulfilment.

“I had intended to share my news first with the FIFA Council members next week but I am aware there has been growing speculation about my position in recent months. For now, I am fully focused on the preparation and delivery of the upcoming Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. I look forward to spending the next six months bringing to life the 11 objectives that President Infantino announced at the FIFA Congress in Kigali in March. From next year, I would like to spend more time with my family. I have been in love with football since I was eight years old and I feel honoured to have been on this journey.”

“It has been a privilege and an honour to work with a trailblazer in the game,” says FIFA President Gianni Infantino. “Ever since we met, I knew she would be superb for FIFA. Her passion and enthusiasm to drive change has been inspirational. Fatma was the first woman, and the first African, to be appointed to such an important position at FIFA. We respect Fatma's decision and I would like to thank her for such dedication and commitment to football. Fatma will continue to contribute towards the development of the game and its social values together with us.”

FIFA Secretary General Fatma Samoura in pictures Previous 01 / 25 FIFA Secretary General on her first day at FIFA in 2016 02 / 25 FIFA Secretary General addresses staff at the Home of FIFA 03 / 25 Secretary General, Fatma Samoura, and FIFA President, Gianni Infantino present the USA team with the FIFA Women's World Cup Trophy following their victory in the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Final at Stade de Lyon 04 / 25 Gianni Infantino, FIFA President (R) and Fatma Samoura, FIFA Secretary General (L) speak during the FIFA Women's Football Convention at Paris Expo Porte de Versailles in Paris, France 05 / 25 FIFA Secretary General Fatma Samoura (L) and FIFA President Gianni Infantino pose with the.Women’s World Cup Trophy after the announcement that Australia/New-Zealand are the winning hosts for the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup 06 / 25 FIFA President Gianni Infantino (L) with FIFA Secretary General Fatma Samoura during FIFA Summit on November 20, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. 07 / 25 FIFA Secretary General Fatma Samoura (2R) with Chief Executive Officer of the FIFA Foundation Youri Djorkaeff and FIFA Legends Lilian Thuram and Laura Georges during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 08 / 25 FIFA Meeting with Australia & Aotearoa / New Zealand State Authorities Ahead of the Women’s World Cup 2023 09 / 25 Fatma Samoura, General Secretary, FIFA pictured with a young girl during the Africa Subdivision Seminar and Inauguration of Forward Infrastructure Projects on July 28, 2022 at Estadio Municipal in Varzea, Cape Verde. 10 / 25 FIFA Secretary General visits a women's exhibition match as part of a FIFA visit to Guatemala on 19 August, 2022 11 / 25 FIFA Secretary General speaks during the new Youth Centre opening event on September 13, 2021 in Klaipeda, Lithuania 12 / 25 FIFA Secretary General Fatma Samoura (R) with Qatar Minister of Public Health H.E Dr. Hanan Mohamed Al Kuwari (L) during Walk the Talk at Al Bidda Park on November 19, 2022 in Doha, Qatar 13 / 25 FIFA Secretary General at the FIFA Executive Summit in Doha 14 / 25 FIFA Secretary General Fatma Samoura during the Coach Mentorship Programme Workshop on August 11, 2022 in San Jose, Costa Rica 15 / 25 Fatma Samoura, Secretary General of FIFA, Ettie, FIFA Womens's World Cup Mascot 2019 and Sarai Bareman, FIFA Chief Women's Football Officer 16 / 25 FIFA Secretary General Fatma Samoura (L) with Former Costa Rica player Paulo Wanchope (C) and Costa Rican Minister for Education Katharina Müller (R) during Football for Schools aside the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup 2022 in San Jose, Costa Rica 17 / 25 FIFA Secretary General Fatma Samoura greets football legend Pele and FIFA President Gianni Infantino at the FIFA Confederations Cup Group A match between Russia and New Zealand at Saint Petersburg Stadium 18 / 25 FIFA Secretary General opens new Regional Development Office for the Caribbean 19 / 25 Herve Renard, Head Coach of France, shakes hands with Fatma Samoura, Secretary General of FIFA, in front of the FIFA Women's World Cup Trophy during the FIFA Women's World Cup Trophy Tour on May 21, 2023 in Paris, France 20 / 25 FIFA Secretary General speaks at the FIFA Master Alumni International Sports Conference 2022 at Ahmed Bin Ali Stadium on December 08, 2022 in Doha, Qatar 21 / 25 FIFA Secretary General, Fatma Samoura (L) and FIFA council member Johanna Wood (R) during the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Final Tournament Draw at Aotea Centre on October 22, 2022 in Auckland, New Zealand 22 / 25 Fatma Samoura, Secretary General of FIFA, Sarai Bareman, FIFA Chief Women's Football Officer and Augustin E. Senghor Président Fédération Sénégalaise de Football at the Demba Diop Stadium foundation stone laying ceremony on March 22, 2023 in Dakar, Senegal 23 / 25 FIFA Secretary General Fatma Samoura speaks during the Football 4 Schools Festival and the inauguration of the Generation Amazing community club, on 14 March 2023 in Kigali, Rwanda 24 / 25 FIFA Secretary General Fatma Samoura with a local resident Fatima, at the Hamilton / Kirikiriroa Unity Pitch. 25 / 25 FIFA Secretary General Fatma Samoura and FIFA President on her first day at FIFA Next

The first female and non-European to hold the role as head of FIFA’s administration, Fatma Samoura was a trailblazer from the moment she stepped into the Home of FIFA to take on her new role after her appointment in May 2016 by recently-elected President Infantino. She has overseen unprecedented growth in women’s football ever since.

Fatma Samoura has overseen a complete restructure at FIFA that included the appointment of two Deputy Secretary Generals, a new and fully developed Women's Football Division, a Technical Development Division, a Chief Compliance Officer, and improved programmes for FIFA's 211 member associations.

She arrived at FIFA with more than two decades of experience working for the United Nations where she served in seven countries: the Republic of Djibouti, Cameroon, Chad, Guinea, Niger, Madagascar and Nigeria.

Working in places affected by war, violence and a lack of women's rights, she had often been struck by the way in which football, more than anything else, could persuade warring groups to lay down their weapons and bring joy even to people who were enduring terrible suffering. She realised that football was a universal language.