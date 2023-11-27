Unlock the experience of a lifetime: FIFA Fan ID launches for FIFA World Cup 2026™

Free, customisable and packed with exclusive access to content and opportunities, the FIFA Fan ID is the must-have memento for every ticket holder at the biggest sporting event in history

The physical FIFA Fan ID cards will be available for collection at each of the tournament’s 16 stadiums across all 104 matches

By tapping the card with their smartphones, fans can unlock an exclusive digital experience including the ability to personalise official FIFA World Cup 2026™ merchandise with their own content and curated official tournament images

With the opening match in Mexico City, Mexico, on 11 June now less than three weeks away, the countdown to the FIFA World Cup 2026™ is entering its final stretch, and anticipation is mounting. Forty-eight nations. Three host countries — Canada, Mexico, and the United States. One hundred and four matches across 16 stadiums. And now, one key to a world of exclusive matchday content and opportunities: the FIFA Fan ID.

Ahead of the tournament, FIFA has launched the FIFA Fan ID — a free, physical card and fan memento available to every ticket holder attending this year’s FIFA World Cup™. Far more than a keepsake, the card unlocks a unique digital environment full of official tournament content, rewards and activations. In addition, it enables fans to upload their own memories and create personalised merchandise of their matchday and tournament experience.

The FIFA Fan ID is a customisable physical card that fans can collect from fan information booths just after they enter any of the tournament’s 16 stadiums. Once in possession of the card, supporters can tap it to their smartphone to reveal a rich and ever-evolving digital experience built exclusively for the holder.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino captured the spirit of the initiative, saying: “Your FIFA Fan ID is your door into an entire world of exclusive content, unforgettable experiences and memories that are yours to keep and share. Wear your FIFA Fan ID with pride! Use it at every opportunity and make it your own. Enjoy every single second.”

From the moment they tap their card, fans will be able to access a range of unique features, items and opportunities, including:

augmented-reality video messages;

the exclusive ability to personalise official merchandise with their own content and curated official tournament images;

FIFA Rewards;

stadium information paired with insights to help them unlock the ultimate matchday experience; and

much more, with new content added regularly throughout the tournament.

Fans are encouraged to arrive at the stadium early and explore their FIFA Fan ID before the on-field action gets under way, as unique content and experiences exclusive to FIFA Fan ID holders will be offered throughout the competition. The matchday experience begins at least three hours before kick-off, with live entertainment, giveaways and activations.

Each fan is encouraged to collect one FIFA Fan ID at the first match they attend. The card is theirs to keep, and they are encouraged to wear it with pride and tap in regularly – whether attending a match or not – to discover fresh content.

The FIFA World Cup 2026 is shaping up to be the most extraordinary edition of the competition yet. Over six million fans are set to take their place in the stands across the three host countries, with a further six billion people expected to engage globally. Fans wishing to secure match tickets are invited to visit FIFA.com/tickets.