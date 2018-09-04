Extension of the FECAFOOT normalisation committee’s mandate

Details of the situation of the Cameroonian Football Association (FECAFOOT) were provided to the Bureau of the Council on 31 August 2018. The Bureau noted that since the normalisation committee took office in accordance with the Bureau’s decision of 23 August 2017, it has started work in line with its mandate.

Despite the progress made so far by the committee, the Bureau noted that certain important tasks have not yet been completed, particularly the adoption of statutes ensuring compliance with FIFA statutory requirements and the organisation of elections for an executive committee.