Equatorial Guinea expelled from Women's Olympic Football Tournament 2020

Equatorial Guinea will not compete in the preliminary competition of the Women's Olympic Football Tournament 2020 following a decision taken by the FIFA Disciplinary Committee.

The Disciplinary Committee held the Equatorial Guinea Football Association liable for the use of forged or falsified documents. More precisely, it found evidence of the use of two passports with different dates of birth for the player Camila Maria do Carmo Nobre de Oliveira, who participated in several matches of the preliminary competition of the Women's Olympic Football Tournament 2016. Two birth certificates containing divergent information regarding the player’s parental filiation were also provided.

In addition to the expulsion from the Women's Olympic Football Tournament 2020, the Equatorial Guinea FA was sanctioned with a fine of CHF 40,000, a reprimand and a warning, on the basis of art. 61 par. 4 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code (FDC). The player was sanctioned with a ten-match suspension, to be served in the next matches of the representative team of Equatorial Guinea for which she would be eligible, as well as a fine of CHF 2,000, a reprimand and a warning, on the basis of art. 61 paras 1 and 2 of the FDC.

The decisions of the Disciplinary Committee were duly notified today.