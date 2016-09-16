Edward Hanover appointed FIFA Chief Compliance Officer

FIFA today announced that Edward Hanover, an experienced international compliance executive, has been appointed as the organisation’s Chief Compliance Officer.

The Chief Compliance Officer position was created as part of the comprehensive package of reforms approved by the FIFA Congress in February. The reforms demonstrate FIFA’s commitment to the principles of good governance, integrity and transparency in all areas of its operations.

Mr Hanover will report to Fatma Samoura, FIFA’s Secretary General, and will also work closely with the FIFA Legal & Integrity Division. He will begin work on 1 October 2016.

Mr Hanover joins FIFA from Takeda Pharmaceuticals International in Singapore, where he held the position of Head of Compliance for Emerging Markets. He has worked in the United States, Europe and Asia with multinational pharmaceutical corporations in challenging markets with complex business operations.