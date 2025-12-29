FIFA and Dubai Sports Council sign partnership agreement for new awards to celebrate the best in football annually

Memorandum of Understanding signed between FIFA and the Dubai Sports Council (DSC) at World Sports Summit in Dubai

Annual event to be the only official global awards that honours best performers on and off the pitch

First awards ceremony to take place in 2026

In the presence of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the United Arab Emirates, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, FIFA President Gianni Infantino and His Highness Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council (DSC), have announced the launch of a new annual world football awards event in Dubai. Effective from 2026, the event will become the only official annual FIFA awards ceremony that gathers the world’s most influential football figures, celebrating the best players, teams, and achievements of the beautiful game for the previous year. The announcement was made during the World Sports Summit which is underway in Dubai, with FIFA and the DSC signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to confirm the new partnership.

“We are delighted to join forces with Dubai, a city that lives and breathes football, as we develop this world-class event,” said FIFA President Gianni Infantino. “These world football awards will not just be an award ceremony, but an innovative way to celebrate football and honour the official top performers of the year both on and off the pitch.” His Highness Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the DSC, said: “The Dubai Sports Council enjoys a strong partnership with FIFA, which has resulted in numerous initiatives announced by Gianni Infantino from Dubai in recent times, impacting the global football landscape. “We are pleased to announce this new agreement, which underscores the continued cooperation between us and reflects Dubai’s prominent position on the global football map. It also highlights Dubai’s role in developing the game worldwide and shaping a brighter future for the world’s biggest and most popular sport through launching pioneering initiatives, honouring outstanding individuals and hosting major events,” he added.