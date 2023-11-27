Draw procedures for FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup Poland 2026™ confirmed

Qualified nations will be divided into six groups of four teams each for the final competition

Draw to take place in Łódź, Poland, at 16:00 local time this coming Friday

Tournament match schedule, featuring the date and venue of each fixture, to be released after the draw

The draw procedures for the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup Poland 2026™, which is set to be contested from 5 to 27 September 2026, have been confirmed. The draw for the 24-team tournament will take place in Łódź at 16:00 local time (CET) this Friday, 15 May 2026, and will be live-streamed on FIFA+, TikTok and YouTube.

The 24 qualified nations have been placed into four pots of six teams each, with hosts Poland automatically assigned to pot 1 and the remaining sides allocated according to the FIFA ranking system. This system is based on the total number of points obtained over the last five editions of the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup™, held in 2024, 2022, 2018, 2016 and 2014. The greatest value was given to results from the most recent instalment of the tournament, with a progressively lower weighting applied to performances in previous editions.

The top five teams in the ranking were allotted to pot 1 alongside Poland, with the remaining sides placed into pots 2, 3 and 4 accordingly. The six tournament groups will each consist of four teams, with one drawn from each pot. Whenever possible, FIFA’s general principle is to ensure that no group contains more than one team from the same confederation.

Pot allocation for the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup Poland 2026

Pot 1: Poland, Japan, Spain, Korea DPR, Brazil, France

Pot 2: USA, Nigeria, Colombia, Mexico, Korea Republic, England

Pot 3: Ghana, Canada, New Zealand, Argentina, China PR, Costa Rica

Pot 4: Italy, Portugal, Ecuador, Benin, Tanzania, New Caledonia

The final match schedule for the tournament, including the stadium and kick-off time for each fixture, will be published following the completion of the draw.

The FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup Poland 2026 will be staged across four vibrant Host Cities: Bielsko-Biała, Katowice, Łódź and Sosnowiec. It will be the 12th edition of the competition and will showcase the future stars of the women’s game while shining a spotlight on Poland’s growing football legacy.