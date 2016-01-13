Dismissal of Jérôme Valcke as FIFA Secretary General

The FIFA Emergency Committee decided, on 9 January 2016, to dismiss Jérôme Valcke from the position of FIFA Secretary General with immediate effect. Jérôme Valcke is therefore no longer the Secretary General of FIFA.

The employment relationship between FIFA and Jérôme Valcke has also been terminated.

Jérôme Valcke was provisionally released from his duties as Secretary General on 17 September 2015, and on 7 January 2016, formal adjudicatory proceedings were opened against him by the adjudicatory chamber of the FIFA Ethics Committee chaired by Hans-Joachim Eckert. The provisional suspension imposed on Jérôme Valcke on 8 October 2015 and extended on 6 January 2016 continues to be valid.